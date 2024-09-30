Local author's book launch a sell-out success

By Robyn Dowling
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:13 BST
The book launch of Ruling Out The What Ifs - A Quarter Life Crisis by local author Robyn Dowling was hailed as a sell-out success.

The event was held on Saturday, September 28, in the beautiful Royal Scots Club in the centre of Edinburgh. Guests included Alison Dowling, the founder of Invitation To Rise Wellness & Writing Workshops (@invitationtorise on Instagram) and Holly Harrison the co-founder of Happy With Wellness (@happywithholly / @happywith_wellness).

At the launch guests listened to Robyn Dowling's new book, Ruling Out The What Ifs - A Quarter Life Crisis, which is all about life in your 20s and 30s. They also enjoyed a writing session by Alison Dowling, an inspirational speech by Holly Harrison and guests spoke about incredible intimate conversations at the end of the night.

The book is Robyn's first of many self-published books. The story follows a woman called Georgia as she navigates life through her 20's, showing an honest look at how difficult life can be in that time of navigation and finding yourself! We follow Georgia through the good and bad times, falling in and out of love, losing friends, travelling, moving countries, losing a child and much much more.

Guests attending Robyn’s Book Launch last SaturdayGuests attending Robyn’s Book Launch last Saturday
The book currently has five-star reviews on Amazon and it can also be found on the Waterstones website.

Said a spokesman for Robyn: "We're very excited for what else is to come from Robyn (@rdowlingauthor) in the future!"

