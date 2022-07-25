Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art, the unique art trail aims to raise much-needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The herd of 42 impressive giraffes, that have been designed and decorated by UK artists and communities, can be seen across Edinburgh at famous landmarks and buildings.

Super Giraffe is Edinburgh's brand new superhero.

The project will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo in September where the delightful giraffes will be auctioned off to raise funds for the RZSS.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Super Giraffe, which can be found outside Dynamic Earth.

Pamela McMahon is an Edinburgh-based artist who specialises in semi-abstract flowers and collage landscapes.

Super Giraffe is Edinburgh’s very own superhero complete with a golden cape and of course, his own original logo.

Created by Pamela McMahon, she describes her sculpture as a fearless and strong hero who possesses telescopic vision and supersonic hearing. Not only can Super Giraffe fly but he also has the power to shoot laser beams from his ossicones.

This amusing and eye-catching sculpture is sure to capture the imagination of younger viewers who can marvel at his throwback superhero outfit, complete with golden boots.

Merchiston Castle School proudly sponsors Super Giraffe

This delightful artwork is sponsored by Merchiston Castle School.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.