Painting by Scottish artist up for auction could fetch up to £500,000

A collection of paintings by the artist is being auctioned online on Thursday by Lyon and Turnbull, marking the culmination of events celebrating 150 years since he was born.

These include an exhibition – Peploe at 150 – in the auctioneer’s Glasgow showroom featuring five paintings from the auction and four on loan from private collections.

The five works on sale chart the painter’s progress during the most active years of his career, from making his name in Edinburgh at the start of the 20th century to attaining international recognition in the 1920s. Among the five works is still life Roses and Fruit, which has an estimate of between £300,000 and £500,000 and was painted at the height of his career 100 years ago.