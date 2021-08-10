Scotland’s top artists team up to support Edinburgh’s cancer care centre

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Maggie’s Art Extravaganza, which will feature paintings from over 30 highly respected artists including John Byrne, Glen Scouller, Kate Downie, Gordon Mitchell and Stephanie Dees, will help people living with cancer from across the Lothian region.

Art and design are a key feature of every Maggie’s. The centres are unique places, a home from home that is designed to feel nothing like a hospital.

John Byrne with one of his self portraits. Picture: Neil Hanna

Maggie’s centre head Andy Anderson said: “We feel so privileged to have some of the country’s best artists all getting involved so that we can be there for people with cancer.

“The population we support have been hit hard by the pandemic so the funds raised will enable us to continue our vital support to anyone who needs us.”

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Edinburgh relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

JOHN BYRNE (SCOTTISH 1940-) | UNTITLED (MALE HEAD)

Director at Lyon and Turnbull Alex Dove, said: “The team at Lyon and Turnbull are delighted to be able to continue to support the important work and care provided by Maggie’s, a charity close to many of our hearts.

“The Maggie’s Art Extravaganza 2021 provides a unique opportunity to support this important charity and acquired a work by one of Scotland’s best loved Contemporary artists.”

The auction opens online on August 12 and will run for one week closing at 20:30 on August 19.

GLEN SCOULLER R.S.W., R.G.I. (SCOTTISH 1950-) | SHADY PINES COSPRONS, PROVENCE

