Watch this: Europe's first museum of contemporary Palestinian art opens in Edinburgh this weekend
The Palestine Museum in Scotland is based at 13a Dundas Street in Edinburgh’s New Town, with a team of dedicated volunteers working hard to be ready for the grand opening on Saturday, May 17.
This innovative institution promises to redefine the narrative around Palestinian identity, art, and resilience, “to help give the people of Palestine a voice in the Western world”.
Through a diverse collection of thought-provoking exhibitions, the museum aims to challenge perceptions, foster empathy, and celebrate the richness of Palestinian culture, bringing the stories and experiences of Palestinian artists to the forefront.
Watch our above video to see inside this new Edinburgh attraction ahead of its opening this weekend, and hear why the museum’s executive director Faisal Saleh thinks locals should come along to sample Palestinian art and hear his land’s cultural voice.