Europe's first museum of contemporary Palestinian art opens in Edinburgh this weekend

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th May 2025
We got a sneak peak ahead of Europe's first museum of contemporary Palestinian art opening in Edinburgh this weekend.

The Palestine Museum in Scotland is based at 13a Dundas Street in Edinburgh’s New Town, with a team of dedicated volunteers working hard to be ready for the grand opening on Saturday, May 17.

Faisal Saleh, executive director of Palestine Museum, which will open in Edinburgh on Saturday.placeholder image
Faisal Saleh, executive director of Palestine Museum, which will open in Edinburgh on Saturday. | National World

This innovative institution promises to redefine the narrative around Palestinian identity, art, and resilience, “to help give the people of Palestine a voice in the Western world”.

Through a diverse collection of thought-provoking exhibitions, the museum aims to challenge perceptions, foster empathy, and celebrate the richness of Palestinian culture, bringing the stories and experiences of Palestinian artists to the forefront.

Some of the volunteer team at the Palestine Museum in Scotland, based at 13a Dundas Street in Edinburgh’s New Town.placeholder image
Some of the volunteer team at the Palestine Museum in Scotland, based at 13a Dundas Street in Edinburgh’s New Town. | Palestine Museum

Watch our above video to see inside this new Edinburgh attraction ahead of its opening this weekend, and hear why the museum’s executive director Faisal Saleh thinks locals should come along to sample Palestinian art and hear his land’s cultural voice.

