Asda Scotland colleagues to support neighbourhood clean ups to help communities take pride in their areas

Asda teams across Scotland will lend a helping hand in their local communities this July with a month-long series of litter picks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through its network of stores and Community Champions, the volunteer-led initiative will see more than 350 Asda stores across the UK come together with local grassroots groups to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.

Asda Forfar and Community Champion Shiona Mitchell have joined forces with local group Gallowshade Community Hall to organise a community clean up and litter pick in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shiona is passionate about supporting the local community and improving shared spaces and has teamed up with Gallowshade Community Hall to tackle litter in the area, improving the outdoor and community spaces.

Asda stores in Scotland launch a month long litter pick initiative to help clean up local communities

Shiona said: “We’re really proud to be take an active role in cleaning up our area, and making the most of the place we live. It is a great opportunity for us to give something back to our local community, and it’s amazing what a positive difference a few hours, some teamwork and a few bin bags can make.

“Everyone who gets stuck in usually has a bit of fun while we’re at it! We’re very passionate about keeping our community spaces clean and welcoming. My colleagues and I are looking forward to joining forces with the volunteers from Gallowshade Community Hall and we know that when community spirit is involved, you can achieve a lot in a short space of time!”