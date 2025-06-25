Assembly debut for Peabody-winning comic telling a truly unbelievable tale

One of the most distinctive new voices in American comedy makes his hotly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer, and he’s bringing a painted car, a whirlwind marriage, and a deeply moving story with him.

Born to devout Muslim parents and raised in a small conservative town in the American South, Ismael Loutfi’s upbringing was anything but typical, and now, it’s the heart of a compelling and hilarious new show. Heavenly Baba charts a deeply personal journey through faith, rebellion, and identity, told with razor-sharp humour and emotional insight.

At the centre of it all is Loutfi’s father, Yaser, a man so passionate about his religion that, after being unimpressed by the Islamic school curriculum, he transformed the family car into a rolling religious manifesto. Covered bumper-to-bumper in Islamic slogans, the vehicle became a local legend and a symbol of one man’s unwavering devotion.

Ismael, meanwhile, spent his youth trying (and mostly failing) to convert his classmates, navigating love, and attempting to reconcile his beliefs with the reality around him. At 17, determined to avoid sin, he convinced his father to help him marry a classmate rather than date her, a decision that led to a brief six-month union, and ultimately, to a career in stand-up comedy.

Years later, after his father’s passing, Loutfi discovered a hidden collection of 300 paintings left behind. It was then he realised: the car, the fervour, the sometimes absurd attempts at devotion, it was all art. Heavenly Baba is Loutfi’s tribute to that revelation, and to the complex, loving, frustrating, and unforgettable man who shaped him.

Loutfi is no stranger to the comedy circuit. A Peabody Award-winning writer, he’s worked on Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, animated series Happy Family USA and the upcoming Mating Season from the team behind Big Mouth. His Comedy Central special Sound It Out is available to stream on YouTube, and he’s made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar, and more.

With biting wit and unexpected tenderness, Heavenly Baba is a standout debut from a comic whose story is as unique as his voice