Australian Comedian Kurt Sterling Set For Fringe Debut With Corporate Chronicles

1st - 25th August (excludes 12th August) at 8pmThe Common Room, Cabaret Voltaire (part of Just The Tonic) “A fresh-faced comedian with a knack for hilarious storytelling” - Lithgow Comedy Festival “Great crowd work & great content” – Adelaide Fringe Festival

Kurt Sterling is a Sydney-based stand-up comedian and 2024 Raw Comedy NSW state finalist. Fresh from a sold-out show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Kurt will be making his debut at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 with his show ‘Corporate Chronicles’.

‘Corporate Chronicles’ is a sharply observed, hilariously relatable parody of office culture and corporate life. It exposes the dark underbelly of the white-collar world with tales of cubicles, caffeine, and collective discontent, promising you will never look at the office in quite the same way again!

Kurt says: "The quirks and challenges of office life are something that almost everyone can relate to. My show is a chance to get together for an hour and share how absurd the whole thing is! The awkwardness of human beings in suits pretending to be professional is universal and cuts across geography, culture and language. I’m incredibly excited to bring the show to Edinburgh Fringe”.

Kurt Sterling

Kurt Sterling is also known for his online sketches, where his hot takes on news topics and his character comedy have racked up millions of views on Instagram and TikTok. He is also one half of “Tales of Colour”, a double-act show with Nqabutho ‘Naza’ Ncube, which tells the story of going from a working-class background in New South Wales to living in Saudi Arabia and starting a family in Morocco. The show debuted in 2023 to a packed-out crowd at The Factory Theatre and sold out on opening night at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

Show details

Social media

http://www.instagram.com/kurt.sterlingcomedy/