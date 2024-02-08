Award-winning author is back by popular demand at The Centre, Livingston Book Cub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Various authors and illustrators have taken over the reading chair since Justin, who has published three books, launched it last year, including Catherine Rayner, Morag Hood, Lindsay Littleson and Linda Erskine.

Justin, a former teaching assistant and flight attendant, will be hosting his interactive and fun sessions, which were a big hit with shoppers at the first event, at 11am and 1pm on Saturday, February 17 at the Book Club, located across from Waterstones where his books can be purchased and personally signed on the day.

In the morning session, suitable for ages 7 and up, he’ll be sharing extracts from his first book Help! I Smell a Monster, which won the Fantastic Book Awards in 2021, and packed full of monsters in all shapes and sizes. Kids will have a chance to help create a new monster character and then decide which one forms part of a new story on the day.

Author Justin Davies.

In the afternoon sessions, suitable for ages 9-14, Justin will read from his darkly comic mystery adventure, Haarville, a story filled with secrets, seaweed and scoundrels, as well as a very unusual source of ever-lasting energy. There will also be the opportunity to design the ultimate perpetual energy gadget and get some of Justin’s top story writing tips.

Justin said: “I’m thrilled to be making a return visit to the Book Club. Sharing my books and love of reading is one of the best things about being a children’s author.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome Justin back to our free monthly Book Club, which has been a big hit with families visiting the shopping centre.

“We had lots of requests to bring Justin back after his fantastic, interactive storytelling session last year which we are once again very much looking forward to on Saturday, 17th February.”