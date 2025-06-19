Award-winning comedian Ria Lina returns to the Fringe with new stand-up hour after nine-years

Comedian, writer and actress Ria Lina is making her return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with 'Riabellion', her first full run at the festival in nine years.

Performing at Monkey Barrel at Cabaret Voltaire from the 28th July to the 24th August (excluding the 14th and 21st August), Lina brings a new hour of stand-up that explores what happens when you stop following the rules and start asking why they exist in the first place.

Known for her appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week, QI and The News Quiz, Lina’s stand-up blends biting social commentary with a scientific perspective. She holds a BSc in Experimental Pathology, an MSc in Forensic Science and a PhD in Virology. Her background has made her a regular pundit on Sky News, BBC News, Times Radio and TalkRadio, offering sharp insight on current events with a comedic edge.

In Riabellion, Lina challenges the logic of modern life and the tension between individuality and conformity. Drawing on her own experience of being autistic, she reflects on how far society has come in recognising difference and where it continues to fall short. Though access and inclusion are more widely discussed, she questions whether the world really works for anyone — and what progress should actually look like.

The only Filipina comedian active in British stand-up, Lina was recently named one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinos in the World by TOFA, whose awards take place in Las Vegas this October. She is also the recipient of the EMMA (Ethnic Multicultural Media Academy) Award for Best Comedian, recognising her contributions to comedy and media.

Her wide-ranging credits include Pointless, Bridge of Lies, Blankety Blank, World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Brain Reaction, and The Now Show. She also stars in the upcoming BBC Radio 4 series Ria Lina Gets Forensic, and has recently appeared in projects for Channel 4, Amazon and Warner Brothers.

Riabellion runs from 28 July to 24 August at 2.25pm at Monkey Barrel – Cabaret Voltaire. Tickets are available at www.rialina.com.