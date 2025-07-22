Award-Winning Family Hit 'Circus - The Show' Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

After a sell-out run in 2024, CIRCUS The Show is back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, bringing more big top excitement to audiences of all ages.

Presented by Australia’s Showmen Productions, the high-energy family favourite runs from the 30th of July to the 25th of August (excluding the 18th), with daily performances at 2:50pm in the Palais Du Variete at Assembly George Square Gardens.

Blending traditional circus skills with a modern twist, the hour-long production features a mix of acrobatics, aerial stunts, juggling, illusions, and comedy. At the heart of the show is Western Australian performer Magnus Danger Magnus as the flamboyant ringmaster, joined by crowd favourite Nathan Green, whose clowning includes squeezing himself inside a giant six-foot balloon — a guaranteed hit with younger audiences.

Following its success across Australia, including multiple awards and sold-out seasons at the Adelaide Fringe, CIRCUS has become known for its fast-paced entertainment, visual spectacle, and inclusive spirit. This year’s run promises the same high standard, with more acts still to be announced.

(c) Frank Packer

With glowing five-star reviews and a strong focus on fun, laughter and celebrating individuality, CIRCUS The Show is set to be a highlight of this year’s family programme.

Circus The Show will be at Assembly George Square Gardens Palais Du Variete for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com