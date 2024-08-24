Barbra and Liza Live! Barbra's back - and this time she's brought a friend!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coming soon to Webster's, Glasgow on Tuesday 29th October at 7.30pm and to Ghillie-Dhu, Edinburgh on Wednesday 30th October at 7.30pm. Join us for an evening with two of the world’s most famous divas – together on one stage!

With hits including Evergreen, Cabaret, People, New York New York, The Way We Were, Papa Can You Hear Me, Over The Rainbow and composers such as Charles Aznavour, Maltby and Shire, Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Harold Arlen, Frankel and Korie, plus special material, you can expect the unexpected when you hear this dynamic duo sing together!

Life is a cabaret old chum, so happy days are here again!

Start spreadin’ the news…..

Steven Brinberg and Rick Skye are Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli in this brand new show featuring the two greatest divas of our age. They will be presenting their timeless songs that we all know and love in their own inimitable way. Not to mention the Hollywood and Broadway gossip along the way!

‘He’s been doing Streisand so long he’s better at it than she is!’ New York Times

‘Rick is New York’s premier Liza impersonator’ Broadway Box

Produced by letmesingandimhappy.com

Lots more info. about the two divas at:-

simplybarbra.com

rickskye.com