Batman & his superhero friends are set to descend upon The Centre, Livingston this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-day event, from 10am-4pm, will be hosted by Scotland’s largest free Comic Con, with one of the many highlights being ‘Meet & Greets’ with comic-favourites, including Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Bluey, Sonic and Knuckles.

There will also be more than 60 exhibitors with must-see, one-of-a-kind collectables, movie and television props, a gaming zone and merchandise exclusives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tumbler Batmobile, which is replica of the car used in the 2005 Batman Begins movie, will be situated at the Almondvale Boulevard entrance on both days where shoppers will have a chance to get their picture taken with the famous armoured vehicle.

Batman at The Centre, Livingston.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome Comic Con to The Centre, Livingston for the very first time on April 6 and 7, which is gearing up to be a fantastic weekend for comic-fans.

“With opportunities to get photos with superhero favourites and the famous Tumbler Batmobile, and also check out the interactive displays and gaming zone, it will make for a great, fun day out for all of our visitors to the shopping centre.”

Ian Bonar from BGCP Comic Con said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Comic Can at The Centre, Livingston this Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a great event for superhero fans especially when the character-favourites including Batman, Spider-Man and Iron Man make their special appearances, which always creates a fantastic buzz everywhere they go.”