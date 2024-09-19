BDY - A Brand New Business Hits Edinburgh City!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BDY - Becoming & Discovering You, is a brand new business hitting Edinburgh City. This business is founded by a local woman, for women to become who they really are and discover what they enjoy doing.

BDY events will cover everything from new experiences such as pizza/cocktail making, pottery, yoga, women's circles, meditation and writing but also covers important life topics spoken about by professional spotlight guests, such as mortgage advice, business plans, budgeting, mental health and women's health.

This business will be a breakthrough for local Edinburgh women, allowing them to create new connections, try new things and develop in various aspects of their life with everything under one roof!!

BDY will also have an amazing business spotlight article published each Wednesday. This will be a great space for any small businesses to get their brand across the BDY members.

BDY can be found on Instagram and TikTok @bdyedinburgh. Make sure to follow along for upcoming events and their launch date!