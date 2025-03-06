Big heart big quiz

By Lynn Stewart
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST

Help to save lives in Scotland on Monday March 24.

HRUK, Heart of Scotland Appeal exists to raise money in Scotland for Scotland so that we can tackle the shocking statistic of ‘48 people a day die from cardiovascular disease in Scotland’.

HOSA funds lifesaving medical research to find new treatments and cures and supports people across Scotland to keep their hearts healthy.

For further information and to buy your tickets, please contact Lynn Stewart [email protected] or 07565 440443.

Heart of Scotland Appeal, money raised in Scotland Spent in Scotland

Venue – The Grange Club, Stockbridge EH4 1HQ

Time – 6.30pm - quiz commences at 7pm

Cost - £10 per ticket (includes supper and reception drink)

Teams of 4-6 people

