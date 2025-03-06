Big heart big quiz
HRUK, Heart of Scotland Appeal exists to raise money in Scotland for Scotland so that we can tackle the shocking statistic of ‘48 people a day die from cardiovascular disease in Scotland’.
HOSA funds lifesaving medical research to find new treatments and cures and supports people across Scotland to keep their hearts healthy.
For further information and to buy your tickets, please contact Lynn Stewart [email protected] or 07565 440443.
Venue – The Grange Club, Stockbridge EH4 1HQ
Time – 6.30pm - quiz commences at 7pm
Cost - £10 per ticket (includes supper and reception drink)
Teams of 4-6 people