Bluey & Bingo join in the 'superhero takeover' At The Centre, Livingston this Summer

Back by popular demand, the children’s favourite characters, Bluey & Bingo are set to return to The Centre, Livingston on Saturday, 20th and Sunday, 21st of July as part of Comic Con’s ‘Superhero Takeover’, which will also feature two giant, 9ft transformers who are making their debut at the free event.

Following the success of Comic Con’s first visit to the shopping centre earlier this year, the much-loved characters will be joining lots of comic favourites, including Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Sonic and Knuckles in walkabouts and ‘Meet & Greets’, which will take place next to Waterstones and British Heart Foundation.Two giant 9ft transformers will also be taking part in the fun, located at the main entrance to The Centre, Livingston and over 60 exhibitors, showcasing a variety of movie and television props, one-of-a-kind collectables and selling various merchandise exclusives.

All details for the event, which is free with optional donations to West Lothian Community Foundation, can be found on the website, www.thecentrelivingston.com.

The aim of West Lothian Community Foundation is to use football as an activity to promote the educational and health development of people of all ages in the community, with particular emphasis on targeting those who are less engaged with sporting activities, to help them reach their full potential.

Bluey and Bingo at The Centre, Livingston

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “Due to customer demand and the huge success of our first Comic Con event earlier this year, we are really excited to welcome them back on the 20th and 21st of July for more superhero fun with walkabouts, ‘Meet & Greets’ and the chance to pick up some limited-edition collectables.

“We are delighted to be able to support the local charity, West Lothian Community Foundation, at the event who are doing exceptional work connecting with people in the local community and helping them to get fit.”

Ian Bonar from BGCP Comic Con, said: “BGCP is thrilled to return to The Centre, Livingston, the first event absolutely blew us away and was well received by locals and others who travelled from Fife, Dundee, Glasgow and further afield. Our Goal is to top each visit to the centre.”

Graham Jarvis from West Lothian Youth Foundation, said: “Our huge thanks and appreciation go out to everyone who is supporting us this summer at The Centre, Livingston.