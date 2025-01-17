A novel to make Scottish weavers spin in their graves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us how deceased members of his ancient weaver family in Aucterarder will be spinning in their graves over his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, he finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane place through what staff call ‘his wonders’, all while facing his own mental health challenges. He is, as many of us are, a wounded healer.

Looking back, my writing life has grown out of complex, intergenerational trauma, not least through adverse experiences in childhood. I have written about this and recently spoken on BBC radio about the terrible impact. Such experiences bring loss of trust so profound, so immense, that I have been seriously depressed. Like the character Dr Bent, I too have battled against taking my own life.

Some years ago now, I traced my family all the way back through almost endless generations of weavers in Aucterarder, long before the big mills took their labour away. I lost the trail around 1640. Many of those weavers rest in the churchyard there. I know they will be spinning in their graves given what happened to me in childhood at the hands of one of their own sons. It was a foul crime that inspired The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

Professor Paul Crawford, Institute of Mental Health

Fortunately, books and writing have been my self-prescribed medication, sustaining me in my writing and in my work leading research down south at Nottingham’s Institute of Mental Health.

One of the joys of writing fiction alongside academic non-fiction is hearing back from readers. One such reader is Dr David Crepaz-Keay at Mental Health Foundation who writes:

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page. Paul Crawford’s The Wonders of Doctor Bent is a gripping exploration of mental health, morality, and the human psyche. With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." -

While Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, comments:

Out 25th February. Available now for pre-order

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery." -

Finally, Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner gave the kind of one-liner that you dream about as a writer!

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful."

To my readers in Edinburgh, thank you! To those traumatised in childhood, and those struggling with mental challenges there, I wish all good things to come your way. The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Foyles, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.