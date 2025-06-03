Blackadder and Jeddart Justice

The author Jon Tait

It was a not-so-subtle cunning plan that played some part in the demise of the border reivers.

George Home, the Earl of Dunbar, who sent dozens from the powerful raiding families to the scaffold in both England and Scotland during the main ‘Pacification’ between 1605-09, was, you see, a cousin of John Home of Blackadder.

While it is never actually alluded to in the celebrated 1980s Rowan Atkinson TV sitcom series of the same name, the wily, scheming, treacherous character Blackadder nevertheless has some grounding in the reality of the Scottish borders family who hailed from near Duns. His best friend was the dithering thicko Percy, the Earl of Northumberland.

In fact, some scenes in the first series were filmed at Alnwick Castle, the home of the aristocratic Percys – as well as being Hogwarts in the first Harry Potter movie.

Jon Tait's new book on the Border Reivers is due out from Pen & Sword in early 2026.

If you’ve never seen the programme, I’d highly recommend it. It you have, then you’ll understand the character of John Home and be able to see him flouncing around in his court clothes with his cutting wit and delusions of grandeur.

Written by Atkinson, Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, the series follows the fortunes of Blackadder down the ages as an alternative history and features genius comic actors such as Tony Robinson, Tim McInnerny, Rik Mayall, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry and Miranda Richardson.

Somewhat ironically, a distant forbear of the comic actor from county Durham may have been one of those who were roped up on a gallows during the Pacification. John Atkinson from Hexham was hanged at Newcastle in 1608 for stealing cloth and household goods from a merchant’s shop.

You can picture the scene – Blackadder meets his more powerful but stupid cousin Dunbar, probably played by Ade Edmundson – who is in a bit of a pickle as he needs to impress King James VI (Robbie Coltrain, surely) by cleaning up the ‘Middle Shires.’

Dunbar will no doubt drop Blackadder right in it if he doesn’t come up with some kind of solution. Step up the servant in a grubby blue bonnet.

“I have a cunning plan, my Lord.”

“Oh yes, what’s that now, Baldrick? A suitably cunning and devious plot to get rid of some of the most violent criminal masterminds in the country, who have spent three centuries burning, murdering, stealing and playing off both Crowns against each other? Which cousin Georgie has to implement against Stabby McStab and his pals while King James sits on his fat botty down in London eating pies. Just what would that be?”

“We could hang them first and have a trial later, my Lord.”

“Baldrick, you might just be onto something there, you horrible little smelly man. I’m actually a genius. Now then, George…”

And so Jeddart Justice was born.

