Edinburgh Local Self Published Author launches first of its kind book!

Robyn Dowling, 22, originally from Ireland but now living in Gorgie, Edinburgh has began her journey of becoming a self published author. Just recently she has launched a one of its kind book covering various unspoken topics such as miscarriage, struggles in your 20’s & 30’s, mental health and postpartum depression.

Robyn has recently self published this book called "Ruling Out The What Ifs - A Quarter Life Crisis" which follows the main character, Georgia, as she navigates her 20'a & 30's. The book is primarily based around Edinburgh featuring the beautiful Edinburgh Castle, local cafes and Portobello Beach. Robyn always had a love for writing but put it aside as she too tried to navigate her 20's, like most people her age. Trying to figure out whether to keep the good job, travel the world or settle down. Robyn set off to Australia after the pandemic and lived in Brisbane for a year before returning home to travel Europe, eventually deciding to settle in Edinburgh. Robyn touches on subjects such as miscarriage, mental health, body dysmorphia, postpartum depression as she felt these were a lot more common than most people realise and felt the need for them to be added to the story to allow people to realise life isn't all romance, a perfect job, following this set timeline for life such as having kids and getting married etc.

The book launched on Amazon at the end of August. Robyn is currently in talks to feature the books in local independent bookstores and eventually step foot into the world of Waterstones and WH Smith but for now she just hopes that the book helps one person realise they're not alone in their situation.

Robyn speaks of an exciting book launch event being held in the city at the end of September, featuring some special guests. The link for the tickets and the link to the book is available through her social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok, @rdowlingauthor.