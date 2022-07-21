Edinburgh resident sells first edition Harry Potter book for £3,750

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital resident, Sally Champion, acquired the first edition, hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 1998 whilst working in London for the National Literacy Trust.

Sally, who now works as a counsellor in Edinburgh, originally purchased the book for £10.99 and has now sold the item to a private collector in England for a whopping £3,750.

JK Rowling has written seven Harry Potter books sold more than 500 million books worldwide. Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

As reported in the BBC, the book was purchased by Adam Houston, an expert on JK Rowling signatures, on behalf of the anonymous buyer.

Mr Houston told the BBC: "It's believed there are only around 10,000 of these books printed, and only a small number of these were signed and inscribed by Jo.”

The Harry Potter fan added: "And what's particularly special about this book is that it was signed and inscribed in the year it came out as well.”

It was following the release of the highly anticipated book in the late 90s, that Sally organised a charity reading event in a bookshop, which included a guest appearance from the famed author, JK Rowling, where she read extracts from her latest novel.

At the reading, the renowned author signed Sally’s copy: “To Sally, with best wishes and thanks for a great event, JK Rowling.”

Sally said she forgot all about the book until she watched an episode of Antiques Road Show and was reminded of the rare collectors item in her possession.

Sally told the BBC: “A young woman was featured with her signed Harry Potter book and I was amazed to find that it was worth some money."

But the Edinburgh resident has said she has given her unforeseen injection of money to charity, donating the money to a group of five Edinburgh rowers who will travel 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in December to raise money for two children’s charities.

Sally told the BBC: “It's money I didn't have before and didn't expect, so I decided to donate it to the Atlantic row."