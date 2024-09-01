Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival: A Haven for Writers and Readers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all book lovers, aspiring authors, and literary enthusiasts—this year, the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is back, with an array of delights for everyone passionate about the written word. Confirmed authors include an exciting lineup of voices such as CJ Cooke, Dr. Lesley McDowell, Sara Sheridan and more. Whether you’re a reader or a writer, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s festival promises to be an immersive experience, celebrating the vibrant world of women’s fiction. From Friday evening to Saturday night, indulge in nine dynamic panels featuring some of the most brilliant minds in the industry.

Need a fresh headshot to elevate your online presence? The team'a got you covered. Multi-award-winning photographer and branding expert Julia Boggio will be on hand, offering a special festival discount for one stunning headshot. Imagine capturing your best self in the chic, stylish loft of McLaren’s restaurant, a venue known for its beautiful and varied backdrops. With limited slots available, be sure to book your session today!

But that’s just the beginning. The festival is a treasure trove of inspiration, featuring industry professionals ready to share their insights on writing and publishing. If you’re eager to learn, engage, and grow, you won’t want to miss the chance to pitch your work to agents—yes, they’ll be there, ready to listen to your stories and ideas.

The festival kicks off with a Friday evening fireside chat between the celebrated author Maggie O’Farrell and the distinguished literary agent Jenny Brown—an event sure to set the tone for a weekend of profound literary exploration.

For those crafting the next great novel, Scottish author Angela Jackson returns with her popular workshop on writing commercial fiction, while Sara-Jade Virtue from Simon & Schuster will lead an essential workshop on editing—a must for any writer looking to polish their manuscript.

And if you’ve ever dreamed of pitching your story to a literary agent, the festival offers an electrifying agent speed dating event. Three top-tier publishing professionals will be on hand, giving you the chance to pitch your story in a fast-paced, thrilling environment.

Immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling with a workshop on fairy tales and folklore led by Napier University’s Elizabeth Dearnley, and cap off your festival experience with our cocktails and cabaret evening. Expect an unforgettable night featuring readings from 2023 Loud Poets winner RJ Hunter, erotica writer Lucy Debussy, and more. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the power of women’s fiction in a lively, engaging atmosphere.

Behind this incredible event is a dedicated volunteer committee, including Olivia Kekewich, Jane Anderson, Kristin Pedroja, Emma Steele, Jen Hyatt, and Robin Facer. Their passion and commitment ensure the festival is a welcoming, inclusive space for everyone who loves reading and writing women’s fiction.

As Olivia Kekewich, Programme Director, beautifully puts it, “We’re an inclusive event and welcome everyone who enjoys reading and writing women’s fiction—whether it’s romance, saga, fantasy, historical, or book club fiction. We offer a unique opportunity for readers to meet the authors who bring them joy.”

So, what are you waiting for? Join the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival, where stories come to life, and literary dreams take flight.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with festival and event passes available at £62 for all nine panels or £12 per event. Concessions are also available at £50 for the full festival or £9 per event.