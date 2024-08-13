Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival Launches New Podcast: SHE READS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is proud to announce the launch of its latest endeavour, the SHE READS podcast. Hosted by Jen Hyatt, the former host of Two Lit Chicks, this innovative series will feature candid conversations with some of the most compelling female authors today, discussing their writing journeys and sharing their favourite books from the past 12 months.

The SHE READS podcast aims to bring listeners closer to the authors and stories they love, offering a unique blend of literary discussion, personal insights, and book recommendations. Each episode features an engaging dialogue with a different author, providing listeners with behind-the-scenes glimpses into their creative processes and the themes that inspire their work.

Episode Highlights:

Sharon Gosling : In an enchanting episode, Sharon Gosling discusses how apple trees can hold history and unlock the complexities of sibling relationships. She delves into the themes of her latest works, including The Secret Orchard, The Forgotten Garden, and The House of Hidden Wonders.

Heidi Swain : A beloved voice in contemporary fiction, Heidi Swain joins the podcast to talk about her latest release, The Holiday, and discusses other works like Shy Creatures by Clare Chambers and Probably Nothing by Lauren Bravo, highlighting the diverse landscapes of modern women's fiction.

Melanie Cantor: In a thought-provoking episode, Melanie Cantor reflects on the resilience of women and the challenges they face in making independent choices. She discusses her books, The F** List* and Life and Other Happy Endings and introduces listeners to new titles like The Safe Keep by Yael van der Wouden and Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors.

Melanie Cantor

Jen Hyatt, known for her dynamic interviewing style and deep love of literature, brings warmth and insight to each conversation, making SHE READS a must-listen for anyone passionate about women’s fiction.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Festival’s reach with the SHE READS podcast,” said a spokesperson for the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the voices of female authors and the stories that resonate with women today.”

The SHE READS podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes releasing weekly. Listeners can expect a mix of established and emerging authors, each offering their unique perspectives on the world of women’s fiction.

For more information about the podcast and the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival, please visit https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/podcast-she-reads/ and listen via Spotify here.