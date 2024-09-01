Exploring the Modern Family at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival on 27th-28th September is excited to present the panel discussion 'Modern Family: Love, Drama, and Defying Family Tradition,' featuring authors Melanie Cantor and Georgina Moore.

Chaired by acclaimed writer Claire Daverley, this event will delve into the complexities of modern family life as depicted in Cantor’s The F**k It List and Moore’s The Garnett Girls. Join us as these talented authors explore themes of love, drama, and the courage to defy family traditions in their compelling narratives.

Meet the Panelists

Melanie Cantor: With over thirty years of experience as a celebrity agent and publicist, Melanie Cantor has represented well-known personalities such as Ulrika Jonsson, Melinda Messenger, and Melanie Sykes. In 2004, she hosted Channel 4’s makeover show Making Space, and at 60, she became a ‘real model’ in Dove’s campaign. Her debut novel, Life and Other Happy Endings, established her as a fresh voice in contemporary fiction. Her latest work, The F**k It List, is a hilarious and empowering story about finding independence and redefining life at forty.

Georgina Moore

About The F**k It List:

The F**k It List follows Daisy, who finds herself newly single at forty after catching her boyfriend cheating on her at her birthday party. Retreating to her childhood home, Daisy decides it’s time for a radical change. Armed with her “F**k It List,” she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms about relationships and family. This laugh-out-loud novel is perfect for fans of Confessions of a Forty-Something F **** Up and Divorced Not Dead. Cantor’s story is a celebration of female empowerment and resilience, asking why women feel pressured to find a partner to start a family.

Georgina Moore: Raised in London and currently residing on a houseboat on the River Thames, Georgina Moore has spent her career in publishing, bringing her literary expertise to her debut novel, The Garnett Girls. Drawing inspiration from her holiday houseboat on the Isle of Wight, Moore’s novel explores family dynamics with depth and authenticity.

About The Garnett Girls:

Set on the picturesque Isle of Wight, The Garnett Girls delves into the intricate relationships within the Garnett family. Following the fallout from matriarch Margo’s tumultuous marriage to Richard, Moore skilfully portrays the lasting impact on their daughters, Rachel, Imogen, and Sasha. As the story unfolds at their seaside home, Sandcove, readers are drawn into the family’s world, navigating issues both past and present. Moore’s debut is a beautifully written exploration of love, loss, and the strength of familial bonds, with characters that resonate long after the last page.

Join the Conversation

Moderated by Claire Daverley, this panel will provide insights into the creation of modern family narratives and the societal expectations that challenge them. Attendees will discover how these authors draw from personal experiences and historical contexts to create relatable and inspiring stories.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from two compelling voices in contemporary fiction as they share their perspectives on the modern family. For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to secure your spot, visit Festival Website. We look forward to welcoming you to an enlightening discussion on family, love, and defying tradition!

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024 Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh

https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/