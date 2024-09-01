Exploring Women's Central Role in Historical Fiction at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This engaging panel on 28th September features acclaimed authors Sara Sheridan and Lesley McDowell, who will join author Kim Sherwood to discuss their latest works, Clairmont and The Secrets of Blythswood Square. Together, they will explore the stories of forgotten women throughout history who have walked in the shadows of men.

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is excited to announce its closing event, "Walking in the Shadow of Men: Bringing Women to the Centre of Historical Fiction."

Meet the Panelists

Dr. Lesley McDowell: Based in Glasgow, Lesley McDowell is the author of three novels, including her latest work, Clairmont. With a background as a literary critic and an editorial consultant, Lesley has won three Creative Scotland awards and holds a PhD on the work of James Joyce. Her novel Clairmont brings to light the stories of women often overlooked in historical narratives, exploring their lives and struggles as they navigate a male-dominated world.

Sara Sheridan

Sara Sheridan: An award-winning writer and activist, Sara Sheridan has authored more than 20 books. Her novel The Fair Botanists was named Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year in 2022 and was selected for The Queen’s Reading Room season 7. Sara’s latest novel, The Secrets of Blythswood Square, continues her exploration of women’s roles in history, highlighting the complexities and challenges they faced. As an advocate for women's rights, Sara’s work aims to illuminate the untold stories of women throughout history.

Event Highlights

During this compelling panel, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Sara Sheridan and Lesley McDowell as they discuss their creative processes and the inspiration behind their novels. And explore the themes of gender, power, and societal expectations as they relate to historical fiction.

Learn about the significant yet often overlooked contributions of women throughout history.

Engage in a thought-provoking discussion moderated by Kim Sherwood, focusing on the importance of bringing women's stories to the forefront of historical narratives.

Join us for this final panel event of the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and be inspired by these remarkable authors as they shed light on the women who have shaped history. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit Festival Website. We look forward to celebrating the power of storytelling and the voices of women throughout history with you!

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh

https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/