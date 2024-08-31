Fantastic Book Launch Event this September in Edinburgh City!
This event is due to be a big one! "Ruling Out The What Ifs - A Quarter Life Crisis" is Robyn Dowling's first self published book. She is a local to Edinburgh and features many famous Edinburgh landmarks throughout her story. The official book launch is jam packed with live readings, special guest Holly Harrison of @happywithholly will be making an appearance. There will also be an amazing class held by Alison, The Founder Of Invitation To Rise Writing & Wellness Workshops @invitationtorise, the class will be all about journal prompts and writing exercises based around the topic of "Who Am I?". The event also includes some wine, cake and a free goody bag including a signed copy of the book! All of this and the tickets are only £15 for the whole evening! Tickets are available on Eventbrite, under "Ruling Out The What Ifs" or the link to the event can be found in Robyns Instagram bio @rdowlingauthor! This event is not to be missed!
