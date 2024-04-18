Fort Kinnaird launches free book club in partnership with Musselburgh Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club will be hosted at the centre by the Musselburgh Library Team, with participants encouraged to bring along the book they’re currently reading or favourite novel to discuss and take inspiration from others.

Launching in Caffè Nero on Thursday, April 25, from 10am – 11am, the book club will meet on the last Thursday of every month. Booking is not required, and a free hot drink will be available for all attendees of the first session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new book club coincides with the relaunch of the centre’s popular book swap, which saw over 300 books exchanged by the community last year.

Free book club to be held at Fort Kinnaird.

This year, in addition to the ‘Little Library’ of children’s books in the play area to exchange for free, there will also be a dedicated area for novels for all ages to swap in Caffè Nero. Both book swaps will be available from Thursday, April 25 onwards.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “From our long-term partnership with the National Literacy Trust, we know how important access to books and reading is for children, not only for literacy development but also mental wellbeing – which is why we launched our book swap initiative last year.

“But we know reading is equally valuable to adults and it’s brilliant to be able to take our support even further with the launch of the book club, bringing the local community together to socialise and chat over a good book, or several!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A special thank you goes to Musselburgh Library and Caffè Nero for providing their expertise and a venue.”

Wilma Porteous, community librarian at Musselburgh Library, said: “We are so passionate about the benefits of reading, both for wellbeing and education, and were delighted when Fort Kinnaird approached us to work on this book club together.

“Whether you’re into thrilling crime novels or prefer a literary classic, the book club is the perfect excuse to while away an hour with fellow readers.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fortkinnaird.com/news/free-book-club