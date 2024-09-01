Indie vs. Traditional Publishing Panel at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aspiring authors and book lovers alike are invited to join the conversation at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival with the exciting panel discussing Indie vs. Traditional publishing. This hot topic panel will feature bestselling romance authors Julia Boggio, Jayne Castel, and Elliot Fletcher, moderated by festival founder Jane Anderson

The discussion will explore the key differences between independent and traditional publishing, delving into the authors’ writing journeys, the popularity of the romance genre, and their personal decisions to take publishing into their own hands.

Meet the Panelists

Julia Boggio: A multi-award-winning photographer and writer, Julia Boggio is known for her captivating storytelling and successful foray into the world of self-publishing. Her debut novel, Shooters, recently won the Selfies Award for Adult Fiction at the London Book Fair and a gold award in the Wishing Shelf Awards. Her second book, Chasing the Light, is shortlisted for Romantic Comedy of the Year by the Romantic Novelists’ Association. Julia’s romantic comedies draw from her professional photography experience, offering a unique blend of romance and art. In addition to her writing, she hosts the popular podcast Two Lit Chicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Boggio

Jayne Castel: An award-winning author specializing in epic historical and fantasy romance, Jayne Castel transports readers to forgotten times and enchanting worlds with her richly researched settings and vibrant characters. Her bestselling series feature romances set in both Dark Ages and Medieval Scotland, infused with a Celtic vibe. Jayne’s latest release, The Lass He Left Behind, kicks off a new medieval Scottish romance trilogy filled with irresistible Highland warriors and determined Scottish lasses.

Elliot Fletcher: Based in Edinburgh, Elliot Fletcher is a romance writer whose debut novel Whisky Business has already made waves on TikTok in its self-published format. Set against the stunning backdrop of rural Scotland, this spicy enemies-to-lovers romcom features a flirty Hollywood actress and a grumpy Scottish islander. Fletcher’s work is known for its heartfelt storytelling and perfect blend of sweet and steamy romance. When not writing, Elliot enjoys browsing second-hand bookshops and collecting pebbles on the beach.

Join the Conversation

Moderated by Jane Anderson, one of the founders of the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival, the "Indie vs. Traditional Publishing" panel promises to offer an engaging and informative exploration of the publishing industry. Attendees will gain insights into the authors’ personal experiences, the advantages and challenges of different publishing routes, and tips for aspiring writers looking to navigate the literary world.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from some of the brightest voices in romance fiction and discover the secrets behind their success. Whether you’re an aspiring author, a devoted reader, or simply curious about the world of publishing, this panel offers something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to secure your spot, visit the website. We look forward to welcoming you to a day of inspiration and discovery!

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburghhttps://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/