Local survivor pens powerful book to lead the fight against domestic abuse

By Natalie Waugh
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST

Natalie Waugh 45, a domestic abuse survivor-turned-author, is proud to announce the release of her book, Predator: A Guide to Breaking the Chains of Domestic Abuse and Finding Freedom. Through personal storytelling, expert insight, and a call for systemic change, Predator aims to be to be a lifeline for women grappling with the devastating effects of domestic abuse.

In Predator, Waugh delves into the harsh realities of intimate partner violence, including emotional, verbal, and financial abuse, while highlighting how these destructive patterns often go undetected in society. The book provides vital tools for women to escape toxic relationships and reclaim their independence.

However, Waugh’s mission does not stop at providing personal empowerment. She calls on male advocates to play a greater role in the movement against domestic violence and urges politicians to ensure that books like hers, as well as other critical resources, are placed where they are needed most.

“As a survivor, I’ve lived the pain and confusion that comes with domestic abuse,” says Waugh. “But we can’t rely on victims alone to fix this. I am calling for more male advocates to join us in this fight, and for policymakers to ensure this book, and others like it, reach libraries, doctors’ surgeries, women’s refuges, and safe spaces across the country.”

Waugh’s book is not just a guide for individual healing—it’s a plea for a cultural shift. She challenges the existing legal frameworks and social support systems that too often fail to protect victims.

Key Highlights of the Book:

Insight into recognising patterns of control and manipulation.Guidance for navigating the fear and uncertainty of leaving an abusive relationship.Tools for healing from trauma, shame, and gaslighting.A strong message of empowerment for anyone who feels trapped in the cycle of abuse.Additional quotes:

About the Author:

Natalie Waugh is a survivor of domestic abuse and a passionate advocate for those affected by intimate partner violence. Through her personal experiences, Waugh has become a voice for change, calling for greater societal awareness, legislative reforms, and support for survivors of abuse. Predator is her first book, written to empower and guide individuals trapped in abusive relationships, while pushing for the systemic changes necessary to protect victims.

Available now on Amazon and all good book stores

