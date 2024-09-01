Maggie O’Farrell to Close Day One of the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival 27th September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is thrilled to announce a special closing event for the first day. This engaging session features award-winning author Maggie O’Farrell in a captivating conversation with leading Edinburgh literary agent Jenny Brown OBE. Together, they will explore the world of women’s fiction and the authors who have inspired Maggie’s own writing and reading habits.

Maggie O’Farrell is a literary powerhouse, known for her evocative storytelling and deeply human narratives. Her novel Hamnet won the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction and became a Sunday Times No. 1 bestseller. Her memoir, I Am, I Am, I Am, also topped the charts, cementing her status as a beloved author. Other acclaimed works include After You’d Gone, My Lover’s Lover, The Distance Between Us (winner of the Somerset Maugham Award), The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox, The Hand That First Held Mine (2010 Costa Novel Award winner), Instructions for a Heatwave, This Must Be the Place, and The Marriage Portrait, which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize. Maggie is also the author of two enchanting children’s books, Where Snow Angels Go and The Boy Who Lost His Spark. Residing in Edinburgh, Maggie continues to captivate readers with her exquisite prose and compelling characters.

Spotlight on The Marriage Portrait

Maggie O’Farrell’s latest triumph, The Marriage Portrait, has captivated readers worldwide. This historical novel was an instant bestseller in the UK, US, and Ireland, a Reese’s Book Club pick, and was named a Book of the Year by The Guardian and LitHub. Praised for its vivid storytelling and rich historical detail, the novel tells the gripping story of Lucrezia, Duchess of Ferrara, in 1561. As she faces a life-threatening situation orchestrated by her husband, Alfonso, Lucrezia must rely on her wits to survive. O’Farrell’s reimagining of this young woman’s life near the dangerous world of power is a testament to her skill as a storyteller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maggie O'Farrell

Join the Conversation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us for this unmissable event as Maggie O’Farrell shares her insights and inspirations with Jenny Brown. Attendees will gain a unique perspective on Maggie’s creative process and the literary influences that have shaped her work. This conversation promises to be an inspiring and thought-provoking experience for all who attend.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear from one of today’s most celebrated authors. For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to reserve your spot, visit the festival website.

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh

https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/