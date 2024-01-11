Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midlothian author Colin Burnett is delighted with the response to his latest Edinburgh-set novel, which is a sequel to his much-loved hit debut offering in 2021 which was also set in the Capital.

The Bonnyrigg writer released ‘Who’s Aldo?’ just before Christmas, focusing on one of the characters from his breakthrough novel ‘A Working Class State of Mind’.

Speaking about the positive reaction to the “grittier” sequel, Colin said: “I’m proud of it, it’s had great reviews so far. It took about a year and a half to write, it’s nearly double the size of the first book. It’s really my first full-length novel, as Working Class State of Mind was really a series of short stories featuring different linked characters, but this is all about Aldo.

Bonnyrigg author Colin Burnett, pictured with a copy of his second novel, Who's Aldo.

"The response has been great, the List magazine gave it a brilliant write-up, saying the book gives a voice to the most vulnerable in society, because it calls out the Tories and how Britain has been taken apart. And how they have created a lack of opportunities, with people struggling to feed themselves. The book is comedy fiction, but it also features a lot of political issues in it, as it’s about real life. It’s more grittier than the first book. With the List comparing it to The Sopranos, which is great, because I love that show. I really enjoyed writing the book, I loved coming up with the scenarios Aldo faces in his life. It’s a comedy, but it’s a dark comedy. Like The Sopranos, or even Breaking Bad.”

Having brought these characters to life on the page, Colin would love to see them on other platforms.

He said: "I would love to see Aldo on screen or even on stage. I think both books would adapt well to either. I did have conversations with a TV company last year about adapting the first book but it never went ahead, which was a real shame. As I think it would do well and people would love the characters.

"That would be a dream come true. TV and film have had more of an effect on my writing than books. So I would love to see these characters on screen or stage. All gang-related films and TV shows set in Scotland tend to be in the west, so there is definitely a gap in the market I think to have one such TV show or film set in the east.

"I’ve not got an agent so it’s really tough to get through to TV companies. Although I’m just glad both books have had a great reaction really, it’s been brilliant. And hopefully I will write a lot more.”

Speaking in more detail about his sequel novel, Colin revealed that Who’s Aldo? is much darker than his laugh out loud debut novel.

He said: “Aldo’s dog Bruce, who came into the first book, is in this one a lot more and he is quite comical, I consider him to be Aldo’s consciousness. I always thought Aldo was the most popular character but now I think it’s Bruce! It goes more into Aldo’s criminal side. I have also introduced a lot more characters in this book, and some of them are really quite shady, and very memorable. It takes on gang warfare as well, so it’s definitely a lot more grittier, with more violence.

"Aldo is meant to be Edinburgh’s top gangster and he ends up going to war with a gangster from Liverpool. So it can get pretty full-on and violent. However, the book shows Aldo’s softer side as well.