Mo the co-op cat stars in new children's book

A much-loved community cat from the village of Newtongrange, just outside Edinburgh, has now inspired a new children’s book celebrating kindness, belonging, and the power of neighbours coming together.

Mo and the Mining Village tells the true story of Mo, a friendly tabby who became a familiar face around the local Co-op store. Villagers often spotted Mo curled up by the entrance or prowling the aisles on silent paws, and he quickly became the “purr-fect” mascot of the village.

When a complaint meant Mo was no longer allowed in the store, the village rallied. A petition to bring him back gathered more than 3,000 signatures, even reaching national news — proof that this whiskered wanderer had well and truly clawed his way into local hearts.

“I’m not even a cat person, more a dog person, but I love seeing Mo when I pop in for some shopping,” said Craig Fox, a loyal customer of the Newtongrange Co-op.

“Kids love her too—she’s like a distraction for them when they’re supposed to be looking at groceries. Honestly, I say Mo should be left to do as she pleases!” added another supporter.

Not long afterwards, Mo was injured in an accident. Once again, the village stood by his side. After a remarkable recovery, Mo proudly returned to his beloved Co-op, where he was welcomed with open arms and plenty of chin scratches.

The book was created by a local member of the village, who wanted to capture Mo’s journey in gentle rhyming verse, making the tale ideal for children aged 3–7. With warm illustrations and a message of kindness, Mo and the Mining Village is both a tribute to Mo and a gentle reminder of the strength of community spirit.

To extend the story beyond the page, a companion Mo Activity Book has also been created for children aged 3–6. Filled with colouring pages, puzzles, mazes, and kindness-themed games, the activity book invites children to get their claws into some fun while reflecting on Mo’s adventure.

In support of other cats in need, £1 from every book sold will be donated to Lothian Cat Rescue, which operates from nearby Newtongrange and Bonnyrigg.

Together, the picture book and activity book form a heart-warming set that entertains while sparking conversations about caring for animals, supporting one another, and the small acts of kindness that can bring a whole village together.

Both books are now available to preorder at www.moandtheminingvillage.co.uk — a “paw-some” way to celebrate Mo’s story while helping other cats find their happy ending.