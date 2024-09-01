Regency Romance at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is delighted to present the panel Unladylike and Scandalous Behaviour: Regency Romance, featuring acclaimed authors Amita Murray and Emma Orchard and chaired by renowned author Katrina Kendrick. This captivating discussion will delve into the irresistible allure of Regency romance, a genre that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

With the enduring popularity of Jane Austen and Georgette Heyer, along with the recent success of Bridgerton, the Regency era remains a period ripe for exploration and romance. Join us as we explore what makes this era so swoon-worthy and hear from two talented authors who bring Regency romance to life with their unique stories and vibrant characters.

Meet the Panelists

Amita Murray: Based in London, Amita Murray skilfully navigates both Regency romance and contemporary mystery genres. Her Arya Winters mystery series is published by Agora and currently under a TV option. Her mystery novel, Thirteenth Night, won the Exeter Novel Prize in 2022, and her short story “A Heist in Three Acts” was featured in Ellery Queen Magazine. Amita’s Regency romance, Unladylike Rules of Attraction, is the second book in a series featuring the Marleigh sisters. Set in a world that fans of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte will adore, the novel follows Anya Marleigh, the daughter of an English Earl and his Indian mistress, as she navigates societal challenges and unexpected romance.

Amita Murray

Emma Orchard: Writing under the pen name Emma Orchard, Alison Berry Bonomi is an author with a rich background in English Literature and a career spanning publishing and TV. Her early love for Georgette Heyer’s novels led to a job at Mills and Boon and eventually to her own Regency romance writing. Emma’s novels combine Heyeresque humour and period detail with a modern twist, offering readers a fresh take on the genre. Her latest releases include A Duke of One’s Own and What the Lady Wants. The latter follows Lady Ashby, a young widow with a scandalous list of desires she wishes to fulfil before retreating from society, and her intriguing relationship with Captain Leo Winterton.

Join the Conversation

Chaired by Katrina Kendrick, the panel promises to offer engaging insights into the world of Regency romance, exploring themes of love, independence, and societal expectations. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the genre’s enduring appeal and the creative processes behind crafting these enchanting stories.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Regency romance and engage with two of its most exciting voices. Whether you're a longtime fan of the genre or new to its charms, this panel offers something for everyone.

For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to secure your spot, visit the Festival Website.

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh