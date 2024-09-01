Unveiling Scotland’s Dark Past at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival presents 'Something Wicked This Way Comes: Witch Trials in Scotland', a captivating panel discussion that dives into one of the most intriguing and chilling periods of Scottish history. Guests will gain insight into the resilience and solidarity of women throughout history, as portrayed in these compelling stories.

Authors CJ Cooke and Kate Foster join Ancient Historian and author Dr. Jean Menzies to discuss their latest novels, The Book of Witching and The King’s Witches, and explore the witch mania that gripped 16th-century Scotland. This panel promises to be a fascinating exploration of themes such as female camaraderie and strength, woven through both books.

Meet the Panelists

CJ Cooke: An award-winning poet, novelist, and academic, CJ Cooke (also known as Carolyn Jess-Cooke) has captivated readers with her spine-chilling and gothic storytelling. Her work, published in twenty-three languages, spans across poetry, novels, and academic research. Based in Glasgow, where she is a Reader in Creative Writing at the University of Glasgow, CJ Cooke is renowned for her ability to craft rich, atmospheric narratives that delve into history and the supernatural. Her latest novel, The Book of Witching, connects two women across four centuries through a mysterious book and a haunting mystery.

Dr Jean Menzies

About The Book of Witching: In The Book of Witching, readers are taken on a journey between Glasgow in 2024 and Orkney in 1594. The novel follows Clem, whose daughter Erin is mysteriously injured, and Alison Balfour, a woman accused of witchcraft. As they are bound by the enigmatic Book of Witching, they must unravel secrets hidden for centuries. CJ Cooke's novel is praised for its gothic suspense and compelling narrative, offering a perfect blend of historical intrigue and supernatural elements.

Kate Foster: With over twenty years of experience as a national newspaper journalist, Kate Foster has a deep-rooted fascination with Edinburgh’s history, which she masterfully incorporates into her storytelling. Her debut novel, The Maiden, offered a feminist retelling of the Scottish legend of The White Lady of Corstorphine, and her latest work, The King’s Witches, continues to spotlight the untold stories of women during the witch trials.

About The King's Witches: The King’s Witches transports readers to 1589, as Princess Anna of Denmark navigates the treacherous path to becoming Queen of Scotland. Amidst political intrigue and witchcraft accusations, Anna’s journey is intertwined with the lives of those around her, including her lady-in-waiting, Kirsten Sorenson, and a young housemaid, Jura. As they face the dangers of witch mania, the women must rely on their wits and each other to survive. This beautifully written novel is a tale of love, duty, and courage, capturing the fear and strength of women at the heart of historical witch trials.

Join the Conversation

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the dark and mysterious world of Scotland’s witch trials with two of today’s most engaging authors. For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to reserve your spot, visit Festival Website. We look forward to welcoming you to a day of discovery and literary intrigue!

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024

Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh

https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/