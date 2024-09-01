Unveiling the Mysteries of Publishing: Edinburgh Women's Fiction Festival in September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aspiring writers and literature enthusiasts, prepare to embark on an enlightening journey into the world of publishing at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival. The eagerly anticipated Discoveries: Demystifying Publishing panel will be held in partnership with the Women’s Prize Discoveries programme, offering invaluable insights and guidance to those looking to break into the literary industry.

This dynamic event aims to shed light on the often-opaque world of publishing, providing attendees with top tips and practical advice on how to navigate this complex landscape. Whether you dream of seeing your name in print or are simply curious about the journey from manuscript to bestseller, this panel is a must-attend for anyone interested in the art and business of writing.

About Discoveries

The Discoveries programme, a writer development initiative by the Women’s Prize Trust, is designed to support and recognise un-agented and unpublished women writers working on a novel for adults. In collaboration with Audible, Curtis Brown Literary Agency, and the Curtis Brown Creative writing school, Discoveries seeks to elevate new voices and foster the next generation of female authors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige Cowan-Hall

Meet the Panelists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s panel boasts an impressive lineup of industry professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion:

● Paige Cowan-Hall: Winner of Discoveries 2023, Paige is the author of the captivating Audible original, The Shouts Beneath. Her journey from aspiring writer to published author offers inspiration and valuable lessons for all.

● Ciara Finan: As an agent at Curtis Brown, Ciara Finan has a keen eye for spotting literary talent and helping authors realise their publishing dreams. Her expertise in representing a diverse range of writers will provide attendees with insider knowledge on what agents seek in potential clients.

● Rachel Morrell: Editor at Black & White Publishing, Rachel Morrell brings her editorial acumen to the panel, offering insights into the publishing process from the editor’s perspective. Her experience will illuminate the path from manuscript submission to final publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Annabelle Wright: As the Project Manager at the Women’s Prize Trust, Annabelle Wright will chair the panel, guiding the conversation and ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the publishing world.

The Discoveries: Demystifying Publishing panel promises to be an engaging and informative session that will leave attendees with a clearer understanding of the publishing industry and the steps needed to succeed within it. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and gain the tools to launch your literary career.

For more information about the Discoveries programme, visit Women’s Prize Discoveries.

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024 Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh