Breakneck Comedy brings Craig Campbell’s Raging Gracelessly tour to Bathgate this Autumn

Following the success of his previous Scottish dates, comedian Craig Campbell brings his Raging Gracelessly tour back to Scotland this Autumn. The tour includes a show at Bathgate’s Room at the Top on Friday 24 October.

The Canadian born comedian, who now lives in Devon, has a number of television credits to his name – both in the UK (Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russel Howard’s Good News) and Canada – but is probably best remembered as the comedian who made an expectant mother laugh so hard that her waters broke on Dave’s One Night Stand (U&Dave, formerly Dave).

His latest Scottish tour begins in Invergordon on Friday 3 October and ends in Bathgate on Friday 24 October, the thirteen-date tour also includes shows in Aberdeen, Pitlochry, Clydebank, and Linlithgow.

Craig’s Scottish tour dates are with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy. Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “I’m delighted to be bringing Craig’s Raging Gracelessly tour back to Scotland, following the success of his Scottish shows with us last year. It’s always a joy to watch him in action and audiences can expect a fantastic evening of comedy from one of Canada’s finest comedians.”

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule. “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook” says Naz. “It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”