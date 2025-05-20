Breakneck Comedy brings Grado and Stephen Purdon’s brand-new show to Portobello this June

Join Two Doors Down star Grado and River City star Stephen Purdon for an evening of laughs and stories from their time on screen, in panto, and beyond at Portobello Town Hall on 26 June

Panto pals Grado (Two Doors Down and Insane Champion Wrestling) and Stephen Purdon (River City) are teaming up to share stories from their careers on TV, in panto and (in Grado’s case) in the wrestling ring. Presented by Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, this twenty-date tour sees them perform across the country, kicking off in Markinch on 5 June and wrapping up in Saltcoats on 29 June.

While the duo is a well-known panto double act (appearing annually at the Pavilion Theatre Glasgow), Shell Suits and Spandex is the first time they’ve got together to share stories from their respective careers as well as their work together as “panto dafties” and podcast hosts. Good friends on and off stage, audiences can expect them to serve up an evening of no holds barred anecdotes, banter, and laughs.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “anyone who’s seen these guys in panto will know they have an amazing chemistry and a great sense of humour, and with major roles in two of Scotland’s best-loved TV shows – among other things – they have loads of great stories to share. I’m delighted that they’ve chosen to do their show with us, and I can’t wait to hear the tales they’ll be sharing”.

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule. “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook” says Naz. “It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”