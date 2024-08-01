Britain's Got Talent star Lewis Fuller giveaway!
Generous Lewis, who has been described as 'a very funny young chap' by HM King Charles, will be making his Ed Fringe debut with his show Ungentlemanly Conduct – a triple threat of magic, music and comedy, loosely inspired by hit Netflix show The Gentlemen.
Lewis says: "It's going to be an expensive run of shows for me, as at each performance one lucky winner will have the chance to leave £500 richer, no strings attached!"
"I'm excited to debut my new show at Ed Fringe. To be a part of a festival jam-packed with talent and incredible vibes throughout the city will be amazing! ‘Ungentlemanly Conduct’ is a piece of me – I've had total creative freedom and put my heart, soul and wild imagination into creating something truly extraordinary".
Audiences can expect daring stunts, versatile vocal talents, and an incredible blend of magic, illusion, and comedy banter—and with £500 per show up for grabs and tickets starting at just £9, it seems like a bargain not to be missed!
Tickets are available from : https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:5321/
