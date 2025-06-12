Bryan Safi: Are You Mad At Me??

Emmy Award–winning actor, writer, and comedian Bryan Safi brings his hilarious and deeply personal solo comedy show Are You Mad At Me?? to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and New York.

Blending storytelling, stand-up, and theatrical flair, Are You Mad At Me?? is a riotous hour that spirals through childhood humiliation, adult intimacy issues, and body image disasters—plus one aggressively horny apartment. With emotional whiplash and razor-sharp wit, Safi explores the lifetime pursuit of answering a single question: “Are you mad at me?”

The show is deeply personal, unpacking a lifetime of anxiety, emotional hyper-awareness, and queer self-discovery. Drawing from his own life, Safi dives into growing up in a household where being “easy” or “likable” felt like survival, navigating adult relationships while managing others’ emotions, and confronting internalized shame in all its forms—from sex and body image to the panic of everyday social interaction.

Tonal shifts are part of the magic: the show is chaotic in the best way—big and absurd one moment, brutally honest the next. Are You Mad At Me?? builds toward something more layered and theatrical, featuring recurring imagery and a loose emotional arc that zeroes in on a universal fear: the fear of being too much or not enough, especially in a world where queer people are often taught to apologize for their very existence.

Audiences can expect laugh-out-loud comedy, a few emotional gut punches, and—yes—a memorable appearance by Paula Abdul. There are bits about therapy, bad decisions, aggressively horny apartments, and even a t-shirt and a train museum that nearly did him in.

As an actor, he is currently in his seventh season of Ryan Murphy's high-stakes drama 9-1-1 on ABC, where he plays the overwhelmed and neurotic Josh Russo. He also recurs on the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. series Poppa’s House on CBS, playing Allen — a ditzy, nepo-baby ding-dong. Other recurring roles include Jackson on Netflix’s You and Alan on Freeform’s Young & Hungry, as well as guest spots on Search Party, The Big Bang Theory, Superstore, and Modern Family.

Bryan is the co-creator and co-host of the comedy podcast Attitudes! (formerly Throwing Shade), an irreverent show covering gender and queer issues. With over ten million downloads, Attitudes! Has consistently charted in Apple’s top ten in comedy and lifestyle, was adapted as a web series for Funny or Die, and became a television series on TV Land. It’s been recognized with multiple podcasting awards and featured in outlets ranging from The New York Times and Rolling Stone to PBS NewsHour to Late Night with Seth Meyers and most recently, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He also co-hosts the comedy advice podcast Ask Ronna, whose guests have included Conan O'Brien, Mike Schur, Michael Ian Black, Frank Rich, Julian Castro, and Paul Feig.

Underbelly Bristo Square: Friesian - 30th July - 24th August - 5.20pm.