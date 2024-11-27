Budding Edinburgh music star selected for hometown Hit the Road show

A budding Edinburgh music star has been selected to take part in Scotland’s esteemed youth music touring project Hit The Road, which will see three emerging artists perform at venues across Scotland this December.

Corin will headline Assai Edinburgh on Friday 13th December having been handpicked and whittled down from hundreds of applications.

Run by the Scottish Music Centre and now in its 11th year, Hit the Road stages an average of three national tours a year for a small number of selected artists aged 14-19.

The initiative aims to nurture the next generation of talent and give them a platform to showcase and hone their live performance skills, following in the footsteps of acts like Lewis Capaldi and Be Charlotte who came up through the scheme.

December will be the first tour of the 2024-25 season and see three young Scottish acts each headline a show in their hometown and support the other acts at their local venue.

Edinburgh audiences will get the chance to hear the indie-folk-soul souls of hometown talent Corin, alongside busking sensation James Low and emerging singer songwriter Daisy Mack.

Born in Fife, James Low moved to Edinburgh last year and began turning heads in the music scene with his songwriting and passionate voice. James has been gigging and busking relentlessly since he decided to fully devote himself to his craft.

Daisy Mack has been playing music for as long as she can remember – singing with her mum in the car, singing in choirs and playing the piano and the guitar. Daisy is already making a name for herself having won a lyric writing competition for the reopening of the Aberdeen Music Hall, released 15 songs, written many more and performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Corin has her soul-infused indie-folk sound and draws inspiration from the small details and big feelings in life to create relatable songs and has a fierce love of music and its many genres.

Since its inception in 2013, Hit The Road has been instrumental in aiding the journeys of aspiring young musicians across the country, offering a platform for growth, networking and artistic expression and supporting over 300 musicians across 120 live performances and hundreds of industry sessions.

Hit The Road Project Manager Michael Cassidy said: “Hit the Road makes a vital contribution to the ongoing vibrancy of Scotland's live music industry, helping develop and support a pipeline of talent and giving participants their first taste of life on the road. Each tour sees new talent with a different perspective take us to a different corner of Scotland to gain important experience and showcase their potential at a young age. Corin’s headline show in Edinburgh is set to be a fantastic night and presents a brilliant opportunity for this emerging talent. I would encourage music fans in Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Aberdeen to come out to support these musicians and see for themselves what the next generation has to offer.”

All Hit The Road gigs held throughout the touring season are hosted in safe venues across Scotland which are suitable for ages 14+.

Corin will headline Hit the Road at Assai Edinburgh on Friday 13th December. For more information about Hit the Road or to purchase tickets, visit www.hittheroad.org.uk.