By Creating We Think – Celebrating Patrick Geddes

To celebrate the life and learnings of revolutionary 19th and 20th century Scottish social thinker Patrick Geddes, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival in partnership with the Sir Patrick Geddes Trust is holding a day of workshops, screenings, talks and discussions as part of Edinburgh’s 900 programme on Saturday, February 22.

The day looks to the future, structured around Geddes’ key sayings including ‘By Creating We Think’ and combining ideas with practical initiatives that can open pathways into ecology, culture and creativity to create a city rich in local, national and international identities.

Speakers include environmental artists Kenny Munro and Claudia Zeiske; Murdo MacDonald who is a leading writer and original interpreter of Patrick Geddes; environmentalist and nature writer Mandy Haggith; Bengali storyteller Neel Debdutt Paul; Samuel Gallacher who is Director of Sottish Historic Buildings Trust and has had close involvement with the ideas and legacy of Geddes; and many other writers, activists and thinkers.

Patrick Geddes was an ecologist and town planner who believed that our future lies in the merging of the natural world with human culture. He also championed the need for science and society to work together, citizen action, creative learning, and the need for green space.

Patrick Geddes by Kenny Hunter on display at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh

Donald Smith, Director of the Scottish Storytelling Festival and Programmer of ‘By Creating We Think’ said: “Geddes would have loved to be at this event. His method was to bring people together and let the ideas and passions flow. Of course in a sense he will be there, and I can’t think of anyone more important to have at Edinburgh’s 900th celebrations.”

Samuel Gallacher, Director of Scottish Historic Buildings Trust said: “Geddes’ revolutionary thinking has influenced more than a century of practice, and yet still, his ideas and methods have still so much to offer to society today as we reflect, as Geddes did in his own time, on our rapidly changing world.”

‘By Creating We Think’ is supported by the City of Edinburgh Council as part of Edinburgh’s 900th-year celebrations and The Sir Patrick Geddes Memorial Trust. It will be the final event in the Scottish International Storytelling Festival’s programme of over 40 community events across the city that have been attended by more than 1600 people.

The event runs from 10.30am to 5pm at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1SR. Available on a ‘pay as you can’ basis.