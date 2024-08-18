Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are wondering which productions to go and see please do not hesitate with this decision BYE BYE BABY is not to be missed. Four extremely talented young people performing at The Fringe for the first time but not the last I am sure.

The very sad story line is portrayed so tenderly and professionally with touches of humour somehow squeezed into only under an hour. The actors depth of sensitivity way beyond their years.

So please come and see Bye Bye Baby and absolutely spread the good word and be in the vanguard of four very special youngsters' careers as they begin their acting journey!

Sandie HarrowHenley on Thames