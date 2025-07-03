Calling all potential hyrox athletes – taster sessions this July at Meadowbank

Are you Hyrox curious? Wondering what all the hype is about? Now’s your chance to find out. Edinburgh Leisure is inviting fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike to experience the buzz of Hyrox with two exclusive taster sessions this July.

Taking place on Wednesday 16th and 23rd July at 8:00 am at Meadowbank Sports Centre, these one-off sessions are designed to introduce newcomers to the world of Hyrox in a fun, supportive, and beginner-friendly environment. Tickets are just £5 per person, with only 16 spots available per session – so early booking is essential.

No experience? No problem. These sessions will cover the basics, offering a hands-on introduction to the unique hybrid fitness format that’s taken the world by storm.

Edinburgh Leisure made waves in the fitness scene last September with the launch of their hybrid gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club at Meadowbank – the first of its kind from a leisure trust in the UK. Since then, they’ve been at the forefront of the hybrid training movement, offering classes for both beginners and seasoned Hyroxers.

Take the first step towards transforming your fitness journey. Become a member of Edinburgh Leisure’s hybrid gym and take advantage of their exclusive HYROX training programmes with no-joining fee if you sign up on the day. Existing Edinburgh Leisure members can join Evolve hybrid gym as an add-on to their existing membership.

Don’t miss your chance to get a taste of Hyrox – book your spot today and see what the hype is all about.