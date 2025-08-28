Calmer, Quieter, Inclusive: Sensory Sunday Launches at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is proud to launch Sensory Sunday, a new initiative designed to make the beloved Edinburgh attraction more accessible to visitors with additional sensory needs.

The specifically designed sessions provide a calm, quieter environment for visitors who may benefit from a gentler experience. These dedicated time slots feature reduced capacity, softer lighting, lower sound levels, and a relaxed atmosphere that allows guests to explore and enjoy the illusions and exhibits at their own pace.

General Manager, Andrew Johnson, said "We know how important it is for everyone to feel welcome and comfortable when they visit. Sensory Sunday is all about creating a space that supports visitors who may find a typical visit overwhelming. We're delighted to offer a more accessible experience without compromising on the fun and magic that makes Camera Obscura so unique."

The next Sensory Sunday takes place on Sunday 7 September, with adjusted visits starting from 9am. Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like after entering, with sensory adjustments in place until 11am. It is recommended to arrive in the first 2 timeslots of the day, as an average visit last 1 hour 45 minutes, to make full use of the adapted experience. These events are aimed primarily at autistic individuals and those with sensory processing differences, as well as their families and carers.

A Sensory Map and Virtual Tour are available on the Camera Obscura website to help visitors prepare for their trip, with information and images showing what to expect on arrival and during their visit. During the visit, guests can also make use of Sensory Backpacks (for adults and children), ear defenders and our Quiet Space.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star VisitScotland rated visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh and last year it was the 8th most visited paid attraction in Scotland. Housed in an historic building, it offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with over 100 interactive illusion exhibits and see a demonstration of the 173-year-old Camera Obscura and outstanding panoramic views of the city from the Rooftop Terrace. It has something to entertain all ages and is open every day from early until late, all year.