Caorunn Gin launches pop-up orchards for World Gin Day

More than 1,000 gin loving guests in Edinburgh and Glasgow can nab a free G&T this weekend!

Caorunn Gin, the notable botanical spirit of the Scottish Highlands, is taking over Edinburgh and Glasgow this weekend, in time for World Gin Day (June 8) by transforming two venues into whimsical apple orchards. Caorunn are even offering over 1000 gin loving guests a complimentary G&T when they visit!

On Friday 7th, Edinburgh’s Cold Town House is turning into an enchanting orchard brimming with vibrant red apples. The reimagined venue will also host interactive elements for customers to enjoy. Cold Town House is located in Grassmarket, and spans across three floors with a popular rooftop terrace

On Saturday 8th, Glasgow’s Òran Mór will have its turn too. Formerly Kelvinside Parish Church, Òran Mór is a bustling venue in the heart of Glasgow’s West End. The orchard pop ups will run from 11am-4pm, so the perfect time for a lunchtime tipple.

Caorunn's Perfect Serve.

Following the gin-themed celebrations, the orchard will be returning to Balmenach Distillery, the home of Caorunn gin. The apple trees will be donated to local schools in Grantown-on-Spey, reflecting Caorunn’s strong presence in the community and sustainable initiatives.

The Caorunn apple orchard was inspired by Caorunn’s Perfect Serve, known for its signature garnish of red apples which complement the clean and crisp flavour of Caorunn Gin. The addition of apple pays tribute to the Coul Blush apple – one of the Celtic botanicals found during production in Caorunn. Sweet slices of apple compliment the full-bodied flavour of Caorunn, served with tonic over ice.

If you can't make it to the pop-ups this weekend, it's easy to create your own perfect serve: