Ramones tribute band Carbona Not Glue are 30 years old. The worlds longest running tribute band, they are celebrating by putting on Ramonesmania. An usual event where fellow Edinburgh bands are also playing Ramones tunes.

Celebrating Carbona Not Glue’s 30th year we thought it would be a great idea to bring together local bands to play some Ramones tunes alongside them.

Carbona Not Glue, 30 years and going on strong! 3 Original members too!

At Leith Cricket Club, off Leith Links on May 30th we have Ramonesmania 2025. It is a totally unique venue that feels like you have been transported back to 1977. (And that's a good thing!)

Carbona Not Glue at the CLuny, Newcastle

Featuring the fabulous funky punky PAL, Rockabilly rebels “The Phlegm”, Psychedelic Garage pop from “the Electric Melting Company”, and the grizzled veteran grunge from “Main Primate”

All bands will be doing unique Ramones tunes in their own styles, Carbona Not Glue will be Carbona Not Glue.

The songs chosen by our guests are all great tunes from the Ramones archive, including the fantastic “Everytime I Eat Vegetables it makes me think of you”. There are some really unique Ramones tunes that all our bands are tackling.

It will be a great night for all Ramones fans.