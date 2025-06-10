Cash & Diamond: Legendary tribute returns to the Edinburgh Fringe

The Cash & Diamond tribute show is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for its fourth year at the Frankenstein Pub, and is set to raise the roof once again with its powerhouse celebration of two of America’s greatest music icons.

Award-winning performer Pete Storm and Pete Sinclair join forces to deliver a show packed with heart, energy, and hit after hit – from Ring of Fire and I Walk the Line to Cracklin’ Rosie and Sweet Caroline. With standout vocals, a magnetic stage presence, and a whole lot of crowd-pleasing charm, this hour of music is a must-see for all true fans.

Cash & Diamond promises a feel-good, foot-stomping Fringe experience that’ll have the whole room singing along.

Show Details: Venue 304: Bier Keller (Frankenstein Pub), George IV Bridge

Dates: 1-4, 6-10 , 13-17, 20-23 August 2025

Time: 1.30pm(60 minutes)

Tickets: £15 / Concessions £12.50

Box Office: 0131 226 0000 or www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/cash-and-diamond-tribute-show