Celebrate 4th of July with country hits at Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is turning up the Americana vibes this Thursday, 4th of July, with a laid-back night of live country music and classic US comfort food to match.

From 7–9pm, local musician Bethany Nicholson takes to the stage with a set of high-energy acoustic country classics. Known across town for her great stage presence and high-energy sets, Bethany delivers the perfect soundtrack for an all-American night out. Whether you’re an ex-pat missing home or just in the mood for something a bit different midweek, this night is for you.

To complete the stateside experience, guests can tuck into the brand new Throwback Thursday deal. Enjoy any classic burger and a side of fries, onion rings and a refreshing Coke float for just £19.71 - a nod to the year Hard Rock was founded.

Whether you're there for the music, the food, or just the 4th of July feels, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is the place to be this Thursday.

Bookings are recommended at: https://bit.ly/HRCE4JULY