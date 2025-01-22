Celebrate Chinese New Year with a roster of blockbusters - and an all-time classic - at Vue Edinburgh Omni

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark the start of the Chinese calendar, Vue Edinburgh Omni will be showcasing a mixture of the latest big screen blockbusters from China as well as an anniversary screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year this January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we head into the Year of the Snake, 2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which heads back to the big screen (January 24).

Winner of four Academy Awards for its breath-taking action and beautiful visuals, the film follows a young Chinese warrior in 19th century China who steals the sword of a famed swordsman before escaping into a world of awe and adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Mandarin films screening at Vue for Chinese New Year include Detective Chinatown 1900 (31 January), the latest instalment in the hugely popular Chinese detective comedy series. Set in the year 1900, the murder of a woman leads to a Chinese man being accused as the prime suspect, but an unlikely detective duo must seek out and find the true killer in the heart of Chinatown, San Francisco.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns to Vue for it's 25th anniversary.

Also screening on January 31 is the Mandarin fantasy adventure, and second instalment in the Fengshen Trilogy, Creation of the Gods 2: The Battle at Xiqi. Join a world of heroes and gods as an epic fight between two armies will take place, with even immortal warriors joining the fray.

Robert Smith, General Manager at Vue Edinburgh Omni, said: "We’re thrilled to ring in the Chinese New Year by celebrating the finest in Mandarin cinema, which is enjoying a remarkable surge in global popularity.

"We’re especially excited to welcome back the record-breaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon—a trailblazing film that paved the way for Mandarin cinema and firmly established the genre on the global stage."