Celebrate community at LifeCare’s free summer BBQ

By LifeCare Edinburgh
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
Everyone is invited to LifeCare’s free Summer BBQ on Friday 20th June, from 12 noon to 4pm at the LifeCare Hub, 2 Cheyne Street, Stockbridge. Come along for a fantastic afternoon of free food, a bouncy castle, delicious cakes (thanks to Soderberg!) and a wide range of fun activities for all ages.

This special event is part of the Love the LifeCare Hub campaign, celebrating 50 years of the LifeCare Hub supporting local people – from young children to older adults – through affordable, accessible community services. The hub welcomes over 47,000 visits each year and runs more than 80 weekly classes and activities. It’s a place where people connect, share, and thrive.

As LifeCare faces rising running costs, donations are being welcomed to help safeguard this much-loved community space. Every pound helps ensure LifeCare can continue to offer vital support and joyful connections for generations to come.

So bring your friends, family, and neighbours for an afternoon of summer celebration – and help support one of Edinburgh’s most cherished community hubs.

Find out more at www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk

