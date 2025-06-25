Celebrate creativity and community at the EOW Summer Makers Market

With a unique mix of handmade goods including clothing, jewellery, illustrations, pottery, woodwork, glass art, and more, this year’s market promises to be a fun, family-friendly day out in the heart of Leith.

Enjoy exploring the EOW workshop space or try your hand at using the laser cutter to personalise a custom made piece and take home your one-of-a-kind creation.

Tasty street food and refreshments from Gringo Supper Club, Ms Crème de la Cream, and A Cup Above will be available throughout the day, served in EOW’s outdoor seating area.

Visitors can relax, refuel, and soak up the atmosphere (and hopefully a bit of Scottish sunshine).

Entry is just £1, and 100% of proceeds, including door donations, table fees, and £2 raffle ticket sales, will go directly to EOW’s ‘Buy Time for a Maker’ Bursary Fund, which supports affordable access to classes, memberships, and workspace for creatives from all backgrounds.

Jessi James, Development Manager at Edinburgh Open Workshop, said: "This market is not just a celebration of local talent – it’s about making creativity accessible. Our Bursary Programme has helped many people take their first steps into making, and every pound raised helps us continue that mission. We’re proud to provide a platform for local creatives while building a more inclusive, supportive environment for makers."

A raffle of EOW and donated items will be held at 3.30pm. Tickets can be purchased on the day for a donation.

www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk for more information.